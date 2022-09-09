UK Queen death: Live updates

Japanese Emperor Naruhito expressed his "deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences" over the death of Queen Elizabeth II in a statement released Friday through the Imperial Household Agency.

In the statement, in Japanese, Naruhito praised Queen Elizabeth for guiding and encouraging the people of Britain and its Commonwealth nations.

"Her constant prayers for global peace and safety impressed many people around the world," Naruhito said. "I express my sincere respect and appreciation to many achievements and contributions that Her Majesty the Queen left behind." Japanese imperial family members have developed friendly relations with the British royal family, and Naruhito studied at Oxford in the 1980s. Naruhito noted that the queen always warmly watched over relations between the two countries and paid attention to the relations between British and Japanese royal families.

___ London: British prime ministers who served during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II are sharing personal tributes to the late monarch.

There were 15 prime ministers during the queen's reign, from Winston Churchill to Liz Truss, who was appointed just this week. The leaders held weekly private meetings with the monarch.

Truss's predecessor, Boris Johnson, said in the House of Commons that when he saw the queen on Tuesday to offer his resignation, "she was as radiant and as knowledgeable and as fascinated by politics as ever I can remember, and as wise in her advice as anyone I know, if not wiser." Johnson called the queen "the keystone in the vast arch of the British state" and said "we are coming to understand in her death the full magnitude of what she did for us all." Former Prime Minister Theresa May said the queen was "the most remarkable person I have ever met" as well as the most impressive.

"I doubt we will ever see her like again," May said. "May she rest in peace and rise in glory." ___ Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would like to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth providing his schedule permits it.

Erdogan told reporters Friday that he knew the queen and had met her at Buckingham Palace twice.

"If we find the opportunity we would like to be present at this ceremony," he said.

___ Brussels: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, speaking at a joint news conference in Brussels with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, noted that all 30 NATO member flags are flying at half-staff to honor Queen Elizabeth.

"She was a strong supporter of the transatlantic alliance, of our armed forces and our values," Stoltenberg said, adding that she knew and worked with every one of his predecessors since NATO was founded. "I will always remember her wisdom, her warmth, and her strong personal interest in transatlantic unity." Blinken, meanwhile, paid homage to the "truly extraordinary life of Her Majesty Elizabeth II." He said she had personified "a sense of stability and continuity during turbulent times" and among "unprecedented challenges" faced by both Britain and the world. "She was a source of comfort and resilience to people from all walks of life." ___ Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron expressed "deep sadness" and a sense of "emptiness" after the passing of the monarch and praised her "great affection for France." Macron said in a video message that the queen mastered "our language, loved our culture and touched our hearts." Macron described her as a "great head of state," and said that with her, Britain and France share "a warm, sincere and loyal partnership." Speaking in English, the French president said: "To you, she was your Queen. To us, she was THE Queen."

