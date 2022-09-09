Left Menu

Dutch govt will not boost Groningen gas output unless supply 'emergency'

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 09-09-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 18:22 IST
The Netherlands will not boost production at the Groningen gas field to attempt to pull down sky-high gas prices, and would only consider increasing output in a supply emergency, the country's State Secretary for the Extractive Industries said on Friday.

"It's very dangerous and the people who live there really detest the idea that I would push open the tap just, for example, to put prices down," Hans Vijlbrief told reporters, referring to the danger of earthquakes caused by increasing production.

Vijlbrief said production could only be increased to respond to "an emergency" situation that would need to be clearly defined.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

