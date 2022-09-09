US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio

President Joe Biden will make an election-year visit to an overwhelmingly Republican part of Ohio on Friday for the groundbreaking of a semiconductor plant that he will promote as evidence that his economic policies are working. Biden will travel to Licking County, near Columbus, Ohio, to speak at the site of Intel's new $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing facility.

Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday declared a public emergency over buses of migrants sent by Republican governors from the U.S.-Mexico border states of Texas and Arizona. Bowser, a Democrat, issued an order to support arriving migrants by creating a new Office of Migrant Services and will devote $10 million to launch the office. The city will seek reimbursement from the federal government, Bowser said.

Vice President Harris pushes to broaden U.S. space industry workforce

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday announced a new coalition of companies involved in the space industry, aimed at increasing job opportunities in the sector, notably for people from traditionally under-represented backgrounds. The coalition, to be launched next month with three pilot programs, will be anchored by Blue Origin, Boeing Co, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman Corp. Other partners will include Amazon, Space X and Virgin orbit, Harris's office said in a statement.

Explainer-Republicans push to restrict mail-in voting ahead of U.S. November midterms

The Republican Party has pushed to enact new curbs on mail-in voting, which surged in the 2020 presidential election and fueled former President Donald Trump's false claims that he was robbed of victory by widespread voter fraud. Citing security concerns, 18 states passed new legal limits on mail-in voting in the months after the election, from extra identification requirements to shortening the window in which mail ballots can be requested or cast.

Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit against Clinton over 2016 Russia allegations

A U.S. judge has dismissed Donald Trump's lawsuit against his 2016 rival Hillary Clinton, saying the former Republican president's allegations that Democrats tried to rig that election by linking his campaign to Russia was an attempt to "flaunt" political grievances that did not belong in court. In throwing out Trump's lawsuit Thursday night, Judge Donald Middlebrooks of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida said the lawsuit was not seeking "redress for any legal harm" and that the court was "not the appropriate forum" for the former president's complaints.

Abortion rights will be on Michigan's November ballot, court rules

Michigan's top court ruled on Thursday that voters should get to decide whether to amend their state constitution to protect abortion rights, a win for advocates who petitioned to put the measure on the November ballot. Reproductive Freedom for All, an abortion-rights advocacy group, amassed more than 730,000 signatures in support of putting a state constitutional amendment affirming the right to abortion on the general election ballot.

California seeks energy conservation for 10th day in heatwave

California's power grid urged customers to conserve energy for a 10th consecutive day on Friday as homes and businesses crank up their air conditioners to escape a brutal heat wave lingering over the drought-stricken region since the start of September. This will likely be the last day of the heat wave as temperatures are forecast to drop to near normal levels on Saturday across much of the state.

A competitive Senate race in North Carolina has Republicans worried

In his campaign for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina, Republican candidate Ted Budd has described himself as a "conservative warrior" and a "liberal agenda crusher." But some of his fellow Republicans worry he is not fighting hard enough. While Democratic candidate Cheri Beasley has spent the summer running TV ads and campaigning across the state, Budd has kept a lower profile, staying off the airwaves for months and devoting much of his time to private fundraising events.

Steve Bannon, former Trump adviser, pleads not guilty in border wall scheme

Steve Bannon, the onetime top strategist to former U.S. President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to money laundering and conspiracy charges for allegedly deceiving donors to an effort to help Trump build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Bannon, 68, was handcuffed when he came into a New York state court in Manhattan. He was released without bail after his lawyer David Schoen entered the plea on his behalf.

South Carolina Senate moves to further restrict access to abortions

The South Carolina Senate on Thursday approved a bill tightening an abortion ban that is blocked by the state's highest court, following two days of fierce debate between anti-abortion Republicans and more moderate lawmakers from both parties. The bill the Senate approved would cut exceptions for rape and incest to the first trimester of pregnancy, not 20 weeks as the existing law provides. Like the existing ban, the bill would also permit abortions if the fetus receives a fatal diagnosis, but it would require diagnoses from two doctors, not one, as the blocked law requires.

