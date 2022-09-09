Left Menu

U.S. seeks diplomacy with North Korea, White House says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-09-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 20:08 IST
The United States has made clear it has no hostile intent toward North Korea and continues to seek diplomacy with the country, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Friday aboard Air Force One.

Jean-Pierre also said she was aware of reports that North Korea has officially enshrined the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes to protect itself in a new law that leader Kim Jong Un said makes its nuclear status "irreversible" and bars denuclearisation talks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

