Vice President presents Times Now Amazing Indians Awards 2022

The Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today expressed happiness over the fact that the exceptional nature of human resources available amongst Indians is now widely recognized. Referring to the focal role played by Indians in the success of reputed MNCs such as Google, Microsoft, Twitter, IBM, MasterCard and Starbucks, he highlighted that the outstanding quality of our human genius and innovative attitude is now well known all over the world.

Addressing a gathering after felicitating the winners of the Times Now Amazing Indians 2022 Awards in New Delhi today, the Vice President said that since ancient times, India has produced outstanding luminaries in the field of Mathematics, Science, Astronomy, Philosophy and linguistics.

He noted that the improvements in the governance framework and other catalytic initiatives in recent years have created an enabling environment to nurture and develop the inherent latent talent in various remote corners of our country.

Mentioning that many of the change makers honoured today come from ordinary backgrounds, he wanted such extraordinary human resources to be recognised and brought to the centre stage. "It should be our collective endeavour as an ambitious nation to quickly identify and meaningfully leverage the potential of these exceptional individuals," he added.

Shri Vineet Jain, MD, Times Group, Smt. Navika Kumar, Group Editor, Times Network, Jury members - Dr. Priti Adani, Ms Upasana Kamineni, Mr. S. Nambi Narayan, Ms. Sonali Bendre and Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, awardees and other dignitaries attended the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)