LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Colombia, Venezuela to reopen cargo transport, flights

Colombia, Venezuela to reopen cargo transport, flights BOGOTA - Colombia and Venezuela will reopen flights and cargo transport across their border on Sept. 26, presidents of both countries have said, the most important step yet in a process of normalizing relations after years of tension.

Caracas broke off relations with Bogota in 2019 after Venezuelan opposition activists tried to enter the country from Colombia with trucks of food and medical aid. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government said it was a front for an attempted coup supported by Washington. The border is currently open to pedestrians, with many Venezuelans crossing into Colombia to buy basic goods.

Brazil sees dramatic spike in August deforestation data SAO PAULO - Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest spiked more than 80% in August from a year earlier, preliminary government data has showed, with fires raging at a record-breaking pace.

Government satellite data showed 7,135 square kilometers (2,754 square miles) were cleared in the Amazon from January to August, up 19% from the same period of last year, according to national space research agency Inpe, which collects the data. In August alone, deforestation totaled 1,661 square kilometers (641 square miles), an 81% increase from the same month in 2021.

Environmental advocates blame far-right President Jair Bolsonaro for this accelerated decline. Mexican Congress backs Army taking control of National Guard

MEXICO CITY - Mexico's Senate has approved legislation giving the Army control over the civilian-led National Guard despite fierce opposition from critics who argue the step is unconstitutional and will militarize public security. The National Guard began operating in early 2019 at the behest of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who campaigned for office on a pledge to return the military to barracks after the years it had spent combating violent drug gangs.

He argued the National Guard would end corruption under its predecessor, the Federal Police, and he has also extended the Army's remit into other areas of civilian life. Lula may tap running mate to head Brazil economic policy, aides say

BRASILIA - Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva could tap his centrist running mate and former rival, Geraldo Alckmin, to run economic policy if he wins a third term in October, four of his senior advisors told Reuters. Lula's aides said the leftist leader, who is ahead of President Jair Bolsonaro in opinion polls, would only pick his finance minister after the election is settled, but Alckmin, a former Sao Paulo governor who lost to Lula in the 2006 presidential race, is clearly in the running for the job.

If he gets the nod, it would be a clear signal to financial markets that Lula aims to reprise orthodox economic policies from early in his 2003-2010 presidency. Alckmin, a former power broker in the center-right Brazilian Social Democracy Party, has been a key interlocutor between Lula and the business community. (Compiled by Steven Grattan; Editing by Josie Kao)

