U.S.'s Blinken to meet Mexican President Lopez Obrador on visit next week

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during his visit to Mexico City next week, the U.S. assistant secretary of State for Western Hemisphere affairs, Brian Nichols, said on Friday. Blinken will travel to Mexico City on Monday with Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Deputy Trade Representative Jayme White and other senior officials to co-chair the High-Level Economic Dialogue, the State Department said on Thursday.

Blinken will also meet with Lopez Obrador and Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard to discuss the dialogue, the economic relationship between the two countries, and other shared priorities, including migration, Nichols said. "We will talk about a broad range of issues, including our cooperation to deal with irregular migration in all its forms," Nichols told reporters.

Mexicans have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally in greater numbers in recent years amid strong demand for workers in the United States and a sluggish economy in Mexico. The Biden administration has focused on tackling the "root causes" of migration - especially from Central America - putting Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of addressing complex issues like poverty, violence and climate change.

The visit also comes amid discussions between trade officials about a U.S. dispute with Mexico over its southern neighbor's energy policies. Ebrard said on Tuesday the dispute was not on the agenda for the talks. Key issues that would be discussed include semiconductors, fifth generation (5G) telecommunications technology and electromobility, Ebrard said, referring to efforts in the continent to make batteries for electric cars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)