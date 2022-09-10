Left Menu

Bolsonaro backer kills Lula fan as Brazil election tensions mount

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 10-09-2022 03:14 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 02:44 IST
Bolsonaro backer kills Lula fan as Brazil election tensions mount
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

A supporter of far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stabbed to death a backer of leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, authorities said on Friday, in the latest example of rising political tensions ahead of the upcoming election. The violence happened in the west-central state of Mato Grosso, after tempers frayed during an argument over support for the two candidates. Bolsonaro trails Lula in the polls in an election riven by intense polarization.

According to the police report of the incident, Rafael Silva de Oliveira, 24, killed Benedito Cardoso dos Santos, 42, by stabbing him with a knife. The suspect was taken to the police station, where he confessed and was charged. Speaking with reporters in Rio de Janeiro on Friday, Lula commented on the stabbing, saying there was a "climate of hatred in the electoral process which is completely abnormal." Lula also suggested law enforcement should investigate whether such incidents "had been ordered, or guided, or if it is a political strategy." He did not provide any evidence to back up the suggestion of orchestrated attacks.

In a statement, Juanita Goebertus Estrada, the director of the Americas for Human Rights Watch, said "all candidates should energetically condemn" the killing of Cardoso dos Santos, adding that "Brazilians deserve peaceful elections and should be able to engage in political discussions without fear of violence or retaliation for their views." The president's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In July, a similar incident occurred when a local official from Lula's opposition Workers' Party was shot dead by a federal prison guard shouting support for Bolsonaro. On Friday morning, a Bolsonaro supporter was left with a head wound and said he had been assaulted by supporters of the Workers Party who were waiting for Lula to arrive at an event with evangelicals in the city of Sao Goncalo, in Rio de Janeiro state.

Bolsonaro, who has long railed against Lula and his leftist allies, has floated the idea of not accepting any election loss, citing unfounded claims of election fraud and problems with Brazil's widely respected electronic voting system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; U.S. starts enrollments in trial testing smaller dosage of monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Kremlin pays respects; King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen and more

World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Krem...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek goes all in to reach U.S Open final; Athletics-Fraser-Pryce caps memorable Diamond League season with 100m crown and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek goes all in to reach U.S Open final; Ath...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022