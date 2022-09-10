Left Menu

Venezuela to seek extradition of former minister in corruption case

Venezuela has been trying to extradite from Italy its once powerful oil minister and head of state oil firm Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), Rafael Ramirez, and will now also request the extradition of former deputy energy minister Nervis Villalobos from Spain. The two former officials are being sought in connection with an investigation that centers on alleged deals in which PDVSA paid for money purportedly borrowed from a firm named Atlantic in 2012, the attorney-general's office said.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 10-09-2022 03:24 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 03:24 IST
Venezuela to seek extradition of former minister in corruption case
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Venezuela will seek the extradition of a former top energy official and launched fresh legal action against a former oil minister, who it is also trying to extradite from Europe, the state attorney-general's office said on Friday. Venezuela has been trying to extradite from Italy its once powerful oil minister and head of state oil firm Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), Rafael Ramirez, and will now also request the extradition of former deputy energy minister Nervis Villalobos from Spain.

The two former officials are being sought in connection with an investigation that centers on alleged deals in which PDVSA paid for money purportedly borrowed from a firm named Atlantic in 2012, the attorney-general's office said. But the borrowed funds never arrived in the company's coffers, causing it to incur $5 billion in damages, according to the office. PDVSA also paid back in dollars the purported amount borrowed in bolivars, when there were rules against trading in foreign currency, the office said.

Ramirez had told Reuters in August that the accusations were "completely false" and that all financial transactions during his tenure had been audited. Villalobos could not immediately be reached for comment. Venezuela had previously tried to extradite Ramirez on another corruption case, but Italy refused early this year.

The oil firm has been facing a string of investigations, which have resulted in the 2017 arrest of a relative of Ramirez after an accusation by the United States of connection with money-laundering, and more recently, the arrest of former PDVSA finance vice president Victor Aular. The new extradition request will go through Venezuelan courts before reaching its foreign ministry, which will then send the request to Spain. It will also renew its request to Italy, based on the new charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; U.S. starts enrollments in trial testing smaller dosage of monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Kremlin pays respects; King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen and more

World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Krem...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek goes all in to reach U.S Open final; Athletics-Fraser-Pryce caps memorable Diamond League season with 100m crown and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek goes all in to reach U.S Open final; Ath...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022