LATAM POLITICS TODAY-As Brazil tensions rise, Bolsonaro backer kills Lula supporter

Bolsonaro backer kills Lula supporter as election tensions mount BRASILIA - A supporter of right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stabbed to death a backer of leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, authorities said, in the latest example of rising political tensions ahead of the October vote.

The violence happened in the west-central state of Mato Grosso after tempers frayed during an argument over support for the two candidates. Lula later told reporters there was a "climate of hatred in the electoral process which is completely abnormal." He also suggested law enforcement should investigate whether such incidents had been "ordered, or guided, or if it is a political strategy."

Bolsonaro's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Ecuador signs temporary oil moratorium deal with indigenous groups

QUITO - Ecuador's government and indigenous leaders on Friday signed a deal to declare a temporary development moratorium on 15 oil blocks and suspend new mining contracts until a law covering prior community consultations is in place. The deals are the most important step yet in implementing agreements that ended weeks of anti-government protests earlier this year.

Venezuela to seek extradition of former minister in corruption case CARACAS - Venezuela's government will seek the extradition of a former top energy official and launched fresh legal action against an ex-oil minister who it is also trying to extradite from Europe, state prosecutors said.

Venezuela has been trying to extradite from Italy its once powerful oil minister and head of state oil firm PDVSA, Rafael Ramirez, and will now also request the extradition of former deputy energy minister Nervis Villalobos from Spain. The former officials are wanted in connection with an investigation into alleged deals that led PDVSA to incur $5 billion in damages, according to prosecutors. Ramirez has previously called the accusations "completely false". Villalobos could not be reached for comment.

Colombia, Venezuela to reopen cargo transport, flights BOGOTA - Colombia and Venezuela will reopen flights and cargo transport across their border on Sept. 26, presidents of both countries have said, the most important step yet in a process of normalizing relations after years of tension.

Caracas broke off relations with Bogota in 2019 after Venezuelan opposition activists tried to enter the country from Colombia with trucks of food and medical aid. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government said it was a front for an attempted coup supported by Washington. The border is currently open to pedestrians, with many Venezuelans crossing into Colombia to buy basic goods. (Compiled by Steven Grattan and Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Josie Kao and Rosalba O'Brien)

