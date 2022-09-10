U.S. 'deeply concerned' by Russia's treatment of jailed opposition leader Navalny
The United States is deeply concerned by the Russian government's treatment of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday.
Russian prison authorities have interfered with Navalny's preparation of his defense and communication with his lawyer, Price said in a statement. He also said Navalny has been repeatedly placed in solitary confinement for minor alleged infractions.
