Poll shows Bolsonaro narrowing gap to Lula ahead of Brazil election
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro slightly narrowed his deficit to opponent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ahead of an October election, a poll published on Friday showed. The survey by Datafolha showed Lula's lead dipping to 11 percentage points in the first round of the election, with 45% support against Bolsonaro's 34%.
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro slightly narrowed his deficit to opponent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ahead of an October election, a poll published on Friday showed.
The survey by Datafolha showed Lula's lead dipping to 11 percentage points in the first round of the election, with 45% support against Bolsonaro's 34%. Bolsonaro recorded 32% support in the previous poll last week. In an expected second-round run-off, Lula would be elected with 53% of the votes versus 39% for Bolsonaro, a 14 percentage point advantage, down from 15 points one week ago, the poll showed.
Bolsonaro's approval and rejection rates did not change from a week ago, at 31% and 42% respectively. Datafolha interviewed 2,676 people in person between September 8 and 9. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points up or down.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bolsonaro
- Datafolha
- Jair Bolsonaro
- Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
- Brazil
- Lula
ALSO READ
Bolsonaro and Lula face off in Brazil presidential debate
Lula retains lead over Bolsonaro in Brazil's election - poll
Lula's advantage over Bolsonaro unchanged for Oct election
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Chile pushes back against Bolsonaro 'disinformation'
Bolsonaro narrows Lula's lead ahead of Brazil election - poll