Left Menu

Biden to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

US President Joe Biden has said that he would attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.Yes. I do not know what the details are yet, but I will be going, Biden told reporters at the Columbus International Airport in Ohio on Friday.He was responding to a question of whether he will be going to the Queens funeral.In response to another question, the president said he has not spoken to King Charles III yet.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-09-2022 09:18 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 09:18 IST
Biden to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Joe Biden has said that he would attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

“Yes. I do not know what the details are yet, but I will be going,” Biden told reporters at the Columbus International Airport in Ohio on Friday.

He was responding to a question of whether he will be going to the Queen's funeral.

In response to another question, the president said he has not spoken to King Charles III yet. “I know him. I have not spoken to him yet,” he added. In Brussels, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken said Queen Elizabeth II was a powerful, unifying force, and a source of comfort and resilience to millions of people from all walks of life.

“On behalf of the United States, I extend our deepest condolences to our British friends, government of the United Kingdom and to the royal family,” he said. PTI LKJ SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; U.S. starts enrollments in trial testing smaller dosage of monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Kremlin pays respects; King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen and more

World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Krem...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022