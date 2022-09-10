Amit Shah lays wreath at Tanot Vijay Stambh in Jaisalmer

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the Tanot Temple Complex Project under the Border Tourism Development Program by the Ministry of Tourism in Jaisalmer. The Home minister laid a wreath at Tanot Vijay Stambh in Jaisalmer and offered prayers at Tanot Rai Mata Temple.

Later in the day, the Home Minister is scheduled to address the valedictory ceremony of the BJP's OBC Morcha's national working committee meeting in Jodhpur. Notably, Jodhpur is the home turf of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Shah will also address the inaugural session of the BJP's booth-level workers meeting in Jodhpur.

National president of the morcha K Laxman, Union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav, and the BJP's Rajasthan unit chief Satish Poonia inaugurated the two-day working committee meeting on Friday. While addressing the gathering in the National Working Committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party OBC Morcha, Bhupender Yadav pointed out that whenever the issue of reservation of Other Backward Classes (OBC) came up, Congress did not support it. "Since 2014, the government of PM Narendra Modi is working continuously for OBC society," he said.

The Home Minister, who arrived in Jaisalmer on Friday evening, on his two-day stay in Rajasthan. He was welcomed by Union Minister Kailash Choudhary, D Pankaj Kumar Singh Director General of BSF and party leaders at Jaisalmer Airport. On Friday, he interacted with BSF officials in Jaisalmer and spend the night at the BSF Officers' Institute.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said, "I will participate in various programs in Virbhoomi Rajasthan. First of all, after bowing down to the heroes on the Victory Pillar in Jaisalmer, I will worship Tanot Mata and worship the development plan of the Tanot temple complex. Then I will address the National Working Committee and Booth President General Conference of BJP OBC Front in Jodhpur." The Assembly election in Rajasthan is scheduled to be held later in 2023. (ANI)

