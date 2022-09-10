Left Menu

Kerala: Bomb explosion near RSS worker's residence in Kannur

A bomb exploded in front of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker's house in Kannur's Chavassery on Thursday night.

ANI | Kannur (Kerala) | Updated: 10-09-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 15:17 IST
Kerala: Bomb explosion near RSS worker's residence in Kannur
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A bomb exploded in front of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker's house in Kannur's Chavassery on Thursday night. According to Mattannur Police, a bomb exploded about 50 meters away from the house of Sudheesh, an RSS worker. Police registered the case under the explosive act. The forensic team collected evidence from the spot. The dog squad also visited the spot.

Further, the district police chief visited the place. Police said that Sudheesh was also accused in many cases. Further investigation is underway. Notably, a clash had broken out between RSS and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers in the area after a bomb explosion last month. Several houses and properties were damaged during the clash.

In another incident, a bomb exploded near the house of Salahudheen, a former SDPI worker on Friday in Kannavam. Police registered a case and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Kremlin pays respects; King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen and more

World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Krem...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test h...

 Global
3
Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; U.S. starts enrollments in trial testing smaller dosage of monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022