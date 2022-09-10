Left Menu

SP losing base in UP: Mayawati slams Samajwadi Party for its "nexus" with criminals

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati lambasted the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday for their nexus with criminals and stated that the "SP is losing its base" in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Uttar Pradesh | Updated: 10-09-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 16:51 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati lambasted the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday for their nexus with criminals and stated that the "SP is losing its base" in Uttar Pradesh. "The SP is losing its support base in UP, for which its own action is the main reason. When there is news in the media about their mutual quarrels and tussles within the family, party and their alliance, and about their open nexus with criminal elements and jail meetings, then why should there be no disappointment among the people" Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

According to her, SP has internal connivance (milibhagat) with the BJP. Mayawati tweeted, "Also, the internal connivance of SP with BJP is not hidden from anyone and this is the specific reason that the BJP government has got a walkover and freedom to do its own things when the SP is the main Opposition party. Due to this, the life of the general public, especially the Muslim community, is troubled and there is restlessness among them."

"In order to hide his anti-people shortcomings, the SP chief often tries to divert the attention of the people by launching unrestrained and childish rhetoric against others, due to which people and other Opposition parties in the country need to be cautious of the SP," she further added in another tweet. The BSP chief's dig at the Samajwadi Party comes soon after SP president Akhilesh Yadav, in an interview with a news channel, described the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) as a prisoner in a self-made jail controlled by the BJP.

Mayawati, on Friday, lambasted the Bhartiya Janta Party over its order to survey the unrecognized Madrassas in Uttar Pradesh."Complaints of Muslim society being exploited, neglected and riot-victimized, etc. have been common in Congress times, yet after coming to power by doing narrow politics in the name of 'appeasement' by BJP, now they are being oppressed and there is (Muslim teasing). The game continues uninterrupted, which is very sad and condemnable," Mayawati tweeted in Hindi. The government should focus on improving the condition of government-aided madrassas and government schools, she added.

The Uttar Pradesh government on September 1 declared to conduct a survey in unrecognised madrassas to ascertain information on the number of students, teachers, curriculum, and its affiliation with any non-government organization. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

