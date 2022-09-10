Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh to get special status under Centre's guidance, says Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that Himachal Pradesh will get special status under the guidance of the Centre and added that the employment opportunities would rise after the setting up of more number of industries in the state.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that Himachal Pradesh will get special status under the guidance of the Centre and added that the employment opportunities would rise after the setting up of more number of industries in the state. He recalled former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and said that his coming to the state in 2002 gave opportunities and employment.

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee came to Shimla in 2002 giving wide opportunities & employment. Now the state will get special status under the guidance of the centre and BJP. Employment will rise once more industries are set up," he said. Earlier in the day, Thakur said India should be united for moving ahead.

"We are celebrating 75 years of Independence as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. India should be united and not divided to move ahead," said the minister. Thakur was speaking in Una's Garget in the event organized on the 75th year of Himachal Pradesh's establishment where he addressed a public gathering.

He said that our PM's vision and people's cooperation will lead to a new age in India. "Our PM has shown the right direction for India in the next 25 years on Red Fort this Independence Day," he said.

Encouraging people for the restoration of heritage of the country, he further said, "Creating a new-age India means development along with keeping the rich historical and cultural heritage alive."Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur launched a state-level "Pragatisheel Himachal" programme to commemorate "75 years of the formation of Himachal Pradesh". Today, the state CM thanked the people of Himachal Pradesh and said we have come a long way.

"I am thankful to all residents of the state for bringing change. Himachal Pradesh, 75 years back and now has a major difference, we have come a long way. The condition of roads, healthcare system, schools, education and farming sector have all developed," Thakur said in the programme. (ANI)

