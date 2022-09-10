Sharad Pawar re-elected as President of National Congress Party
Sharad Pawar has been re-elected as the President of the National Congress Party (NCP) for four years on Saturday.
Sharad Pawar has been re-elected as the President of the National Congress Party (NCP) for four years on Saturday. Sharing the information, the chief spokesperson of NCP, Mahesh Bharat Tapase said that Sharad Pawar unanimously was re-elected as the chief of the party.
Notably, Pawar has been holding the office since the year 1999 when he founded the party with P.A. Sangma and Tariq Anwar after splitting from Indian National Congress At present, the General Secretary of the party is Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel.
From NCP, Ajit Pawar is the current leader of the Opposition in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. However, for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Sharad Pawar has advocated the unity of Opposition parties. (ANI)
