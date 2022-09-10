Left Menu

Ukraine's forces will stop campaign 'where our interests end' - top official

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 23:17 IST
Ukraine's forces will stop campaign 'where our interests end' - top official

A top Ukrainian security official said the armed forces' campaign against Russia would end "where our interests end" and predicted a tough war, the Voice of America reported on Saturday.

"The armed forces will stop where our interests end and that will depend on many circumstances," said Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, when asked whether the campaign would end in Crimea or even Moscow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents; U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal spac...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of COVID; FDA receives reports of cancer linked to breast implants and more

Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of C...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human to...

 Global
4
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to ...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022