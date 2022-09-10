Ukraine's forces will stop campaign 'where our interests end' - top official
A top Ukrainian security official said the armed forces' campaign against Russia would end "where our interests end" and predicted a tough war, the Voice of America reported on Saturday.
"The armed forces will stop where our interests end and that will depend on many circumstances," said Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, when asked whether the campaign would end in Crimea or even Moscow.
