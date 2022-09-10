Left Menu

Sandeep Dikshit backs demand of five party MPs on list of PCC delegates

Congress leader Sandeep Dixit has backed the concerns of five Congress MPs over the "transparency and fairness" of the poll process to elect the party chief and said that their demand concerning the list of PCC delegates is genuine.

Updated: 10-09-2022
Congress leader Sandeep Dixit has backed the concerns of five Congress MPs over the "transparency and fairness" of the poll process to elect the party chief and said that their demand concerning the list of PCC delegates is genuine. "It is a genuine demand and those who are interested should get the list. Those who are elected as Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) members should know that they have been elected," Dikshit told ANI.

Five Congress MPs, including Manish Tewari, Karti Chidambaram, Shashi Tharoor, Pradyut Bordoloi and Abdul Khaleque have written a letter to All India Congress Committee (AICC) central election authority chief Madhusudan Mistry expressing concern about the "transparency and fairness" of the process for electing party chief. The MPs, in their letter, said that list of PCC delegates that make up the electoral college be provided to electors and potential candidates and this can be done in a secure manner. (ANI)

