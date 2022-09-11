Left Menu

Japan must take steps vs 'excessive, one-sided' yen moves - govt spokesperson

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 11-09-2022 04:50 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 04:50 IST
Japan's Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said on Sunday the government must take steps as needed against excessive declines in the yen.

"As for excessive, one-sided currency moves, we will closely watch developments and must take steps as needed," Kihara told a television programme, when asked about the yen's recent sharp declines.

Kihara also said the government was ready to decide "in the not so distant future" on steps to further open Japan's borders to overseas visitors, such as scrapping a ceiling on the daily number of entrants.

