Amit Shah in Gujarat today, to unveil Lord Hanuman's statue in Somnath

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-09-2022 08:47 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 08:47 IST
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will take part in a cooperative conference in Gujarat's Amreli district on Sunday and unveil a 16-feet tall statue of Lord Hanuman in Somnath town.

As per the schedule shared by the Gujarat BJP unit, Shah will begin the visit by attending a conference of cooperative organisations of Amreli district in his home state, where the Assembly elections are due later this year. The minister will then leave for Gir Somnath district where he will offer prayers at the Somnath Mahadev temple.

Shah will also unveil a 16-feet statue of Lord Hanuman in Somnath town and inaugurate 262 shops, called as 'Maruti Haat', near the Arabian Sea coast in the town.

