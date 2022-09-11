Left Menu

Sree Narayana Guru's teachings panacea for hate: Kerala CM

Sree Narayana Gurus teachings are a panacea for hate created in the world in the name of religion and race, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday.Vijayan was addressing a public meeting at Chempazhanthy here on the occasion of the social reformers birth anniversary.Man has got only one caste and thats humanity, Guru taught us this.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-09-2022 08:48 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 08:48 IST
Sree Narayana Guru's teachings panacea for hate: Kerala CM
  • Country:
  • India

Sree Narayana Guru's teachings are a panacea for hate created in the world in the name of religion and race, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday.

Vijayan was addressing a public meeting at Chempazhanthy here on the occasion of the social reformer's birth anniversary.

''Man has got only one caste and that's humanity, Guru taught us this. He called for a society where there is no division in the name of religion or caste. He envisioned a society where all are treated as equals, brothers. It's a beautiful thought,'' the chief minister said.

''If we look at world history, we can see that all the violent incidents and bloodshed occurred in the name of religion or race. Guru's teachings are in fact a panacea for all this hate in the name of region and race.

''If we understand the inner meaning of Guru's teachings, we can see that we all are brothers,'' Vijayan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human to...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents; U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal spac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of COVID; FDA receives reports of cancer linked to breast implants and more

Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of C...

 Global
4
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to ...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022