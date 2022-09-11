UP: SP leader withdraws petition against BJP MP Sanghamitra Maurya filed after 2019 election

Samajwadi Party leader and former MP from Budaun Dharmendra Yadav has withdrawn his petition against sitting MP Sanghamitra Maurya that accused her of submitting “incorrect information” in an election affidavit.

Maurya, the daughter of Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya, had fought the 2019 general elections from Budaun on a BJP ticket.

She had won the contest defeating Dharmendra Yadav, the then sitting MP from the seat, with a margin of 18,000 votes. Dharmendra Yadav is a cousin of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

After the conclusion of the 2019 general election, Dharmendra Yadav had filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court stating that some information provided by Sanghamitra Maurya in her election affidavit was incorrect.

Yadav had also alleged voting fraud in his petition and accused the election officials of not being fair.

Dharmendra Yadav on Saturday told PTI that he had filed an undertaking to withdraw the petition a few months ago which was accepted by the High Court on Friday.

''There seems to be no need for the petition now. Swami Prasad Maurya, father of Sanghamitra Maurya, is in our party, and to avoid a situation of differences the petition was taken back.'' Swami Prasad Maurya, who was a minister in the previous Yogi Adityanath government, was in BJP at the time of 2019 general elections.

He had moved to the SP just before the recent state assembly elections, and is currently an MLC from SP.

Sanghamitra Maurya, reacting over the development, told PTI: ''I don't know about his personal thoughts before taking back the petition. I just want to say that he has accepted the defeat of 2019 from his heart.'' When asked if she will join SP like her father, she said, ''I have the support of the people. I have not been swayed by anyone in the past three years. If Dharmendra Yadav wants to join BJP, he is welcome.'' PTI COR CDN VN VN

