Left Menu

People hinted at elevation as VP if stopped speaking against Centre: Malik

Gandhi is working for his party and it is good, Malik said.When asked about what message the yatra has given, Malik said, I do not know this.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-09-2022 09:02 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 09:02 IST
People hinted at elevation as VP if stopped speaking against Centre: Malik
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday claimed that people had indicated that he would be made vice president if he stopped speaking against the Centre.

''I already had indications that you will be made (vice president) if you don't speak, but I don't do this, I speak what I feel,'' he said when asked about the elevation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, whom he described as a ''deserving''.

He also praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for taking out the ''Bharat Jodo Yatra''. Gandhi is working for his party and it is good, Malik said.

When asked about what message the yatra has given, Malik said, ''I do not know this. It is for the people to tell but I feel he is doing the right work.'' On the Enforcement Directorate's raids on the leaders of opposition parties, Malik said raids on BJP leaders should also be conducted.

''There are many in the BJP worth raiding,'' he commented. When asked about his reaction on changing the name of Rajpath in the national capital, he said it was not needed. He said Rajpath was a good name while the name ''Kartayva Path'' sounds like a mantra. Malik said he will continue to raise his voice in the interest of farmers, who will soon launch an agitation for their demands because in the present circumstances the demand for the MSP does not seem to be getting fulfilled.

Questioning the growth of industrialist Gautam Adani, he said his wealth steadily increased in a short time while that of farmers is going down.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human to...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents; U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal spac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of COVID; FDA receives reports of cancer linked to breast implants and more

Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of C...

 Global
4
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to ...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022