Left Menu

PM Modi pays tributes to Vinoba Bhave, recalls Swami Vivekananda's Chicago speech

His address gave the world a glimpse of Indias culture and ethos. The speech at the Worlds Parliament of Religions is celebrated for Swami Vivekanandas impressive articulation of Indias cultural ethos and its ancient values while underlining its philosophical acceptance of the truth guiding every religion.Paying tributes to Bhave, who was born in 1895, Modi said, His life was a manifestation of Gandhian principles.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2022 09:50 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 09:40 IST
PM Modi pays tributes to Vinoba Bhave, recalls Swami Vivekananda's Chicago speech
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Vinoba Bhave, an ardent Gandhian who had launched the Bhoodan movement, on his birth anniversary.

His life was a manifestation of Gandhian principles, Modi tweeted.

The prime minister also recalled the ''special connection'' September 11 has with Swami Vivekananda, noting that the renowned spiritual figure had delivered his famous speech in Chicago on this day in 1893.

Sharing the speech on Twitter, Modi said, ''It was on this day in 1893 that he delivered one of his most outstanding speeches in Chicago. His address gave the world a glimpse of India's culture and ethos.'' The speech at the World's Parliament of Religions is celebrated for Swami Vivekananda's impressive articulation of India's cultural ethos and its ancient values while underlining its philosophical acceptance of the truth guiding every religion.

Paying tributes to Bhave, who was born in 1895, Modi said, ''His life was a manifestation of Gandhian principles. He was passionate about social empowerment and gave the clarion call of 'Jai Jagat.' We are inspired by his ideals and are committed to realizing his dreams for our nation.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human to...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents; U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal spac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of COVID; FDA receives reports of cancer linked to breast implants and more

Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of C...

 Global
4
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to ...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022