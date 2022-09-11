Left Menu

Will adopt progressive way to ensure BJP regains South Goa Lok Sabha seat, says Narayan Rane

Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and BJP leader Narayan Rane on Saturday said he had been appointed by his party as the in-charge for Goa South Lok Sabha seat and South Mumbai in Maharashtra for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and BJP leader Narayan Rane on Saturday said he had been appointed by his party as the in-charge for Goa South Lok Sabha seat and South Mumbai in Maharashtra for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "I have been given the responsibility of South Goa and South Mumbai. I have been tasked to prepare the party for the upcoming Lok Sabha election," he said.

"We are planning to ensure that BJP will win the South Goa Lok Sabha seat. Out of the 20 MLAs in South Goa, 12 are with the BJP," the Union minister said in a press conference in Panaji. Rane said that he came to Goa on Friday and that he would be frequently visiting the coastal state as a part of this mission.

He said that during the last Lok Sabha polls, BJP lost the seat with a margin of 10,000 votes. "We want to increase the voters' base in this constituency, we will adopt a progressive, development-oriented and positive way to woo more voters,"he added. He also expressed confidence that the development executed by the state government led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will also help the party to win on both, North and South Goa Lok Sabha seats.

Rane also praised the Central government for its work during the COVID-19 pandemic. "The work that Central government led by Narendra Modi has done during Covid-19 pandemic and all other schemes that are launched by the government should be projected amongst the voters," Rane added.

Rane held press conference in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, BJP Goa President Sadanand Shet Tanavade, Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar and others. (ANI)

