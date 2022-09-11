Left Menu

Chinese President Xi congratulates King Charles on accession to throne

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory message to King Charles on his accession to the British throne, official news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory message to King Charles on his accession to the British throne, official news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday. Xi said in the message sent on Saturday that he is ready to work with King Charles to improve mutual understanding and friendship between the two nations' people, and strengthen communication on global issues.

Relations between London and Beijing have worsened in the last decade, and new British Prime Minister Liz Truss has been one of China's firmest critics. Xi also noted that this year is the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, according to the Xinhua report.

© Copyright 2022