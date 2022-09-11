TN pays homage to Dalit icon Immanuel Sekaran

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and main opposition party AIADMK were among those who paid tributes on Sunday to Dalit leader and freedom fighter, Immanuel Sekaran on the occasion of his 65th death anniversary.

Stalin, on his Twitter handle, hailed Sekaran (1924-1957) for his sacrifices and struggles to mobilise the oppressed people to establish their identity and self-respect.

During the country's freedom struggle, Sekaran participated in the Quit India Movement in 1942.

Tamil Nadu ministers including Thangam Thennarasu (Industries) and K R Periakaruppan (Rural Development), DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin paid floral tributes at the leader's memorial at Paramakudi in southern Ramanathapuram district. Led by AIADMK leader and former minister R B Udhayakumar, office-bearers and cadres of the principal opposition party laid a wreath and showered flowers at the leader's memorial.

Lok Sabha MP and founder-president of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Thol Thirumavalavan paid floral tributes to a portrait of the leader placed at the VCK party headquarters here.

