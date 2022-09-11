USAID pledges $60 mln of funding for Sri Lanka
- Country:
- United States
The chief of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) on Sunday announced a $60 mln aid package for Sri Lanka. USAID head Samantha Power said it would provide $40 mln for fertilizer imports and $20 mln for humanitarian needs to tackle the country's deep financial crisis.
Power, who is visiting Sri Lanka, added: ""I have come to convey that the United States stands with you during this unparalleled crisis." Sri Lanka is facing acute shortages of essentials including food, fuel, and medicines due to a lack of foreign currency needed to pay for imports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Samantha Power
- Sri Lanka
- John Stonestreet
ALSO READ
BRIEF-Lg Energy Solution To Invest 2.4 Trln Won To Build Joint Battery Plant In The United States With Honda
Dutch soldier dies after shooting in the United States
Dutch soldier dies after shooting in the United States
Eight migrants die trying to cross Rio Grande River into United States
Nine migrants die trying to cross Rio Grande River into United States