Left Menu

MP: Bharti terms Kamal Nath's invite to join 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' as a joke

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-09-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 19:27 IST
MP: Bharti terms Kamal Nath's invite to join 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' as a joke
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Uma Bharti on Sunday responded to Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath's invite to join Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' by stating she was not used to such ''jokes''.

Nath had made the comment on Saturday after Bharti a day earlier had said the decision of Gandhi to undertake a nationwide march was a delayed one and would not help him or the party.

''I read in a newspaper that Kamal Nathji has invited me to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra. I find it funny. I am not used to such jokes,'' she said in a series of tweets in which she referred to Nath as an elder brother.

She went on to say the Congress had no right to undertake such a march as it was responsible for Partition and was also involved in the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

In one of her tweets, she called the anti-Sikh riots post the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi as the biggest mob lynching in the history of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human to...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents; U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal spac...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to ...

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of COVID; FDA receives reports of cancer linked to breast implants and more

Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022