Crude bombs hurled at BJP rally in Coochbehar

Several crude bombs were hurled at a BJP rally in West Bengals Coochbehar district on Sunday, triggering panic among the people.The incident happened in Sitalkuchi Bazar during a BJP protest march against the TMC government in the state, police said.As the bombs were hurled, the BJP supporters ran for their lives.

PTI | Dinhata | Updated: 11-09-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 22:55 IST
Several crude bombs were hurled at a BJP rally in West Bengal's Coochbehar district on Sunday, triggering panic among the people.

The incident happened in Sitalkuchi Bazar during a BJP protest march against the TMC government in the state, police said.

As the bombs were hurled, the BJP supporters ran for their lives. When they regrouped after the mayhem, police stopped the march to prevent a further flare-up.

Some people received minor injuries from flying splinters but no one had to be hospitalised, a police officer said.

The BJP alleged that the TMC was behind the attack on its workers.

''The incident proves again that 'jungle raj' is prevailing in West Bengal and police are mute spectators,'' BJP's national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said.

The TMC alleged that the BJP itself orchestrated the attack to get public attention.

''We were busy with Abhishek Banerjee's public meeting in Malbazar. Why should we foment trouble in Sitalkuchi?'' said TMC's Dinhata MLA Udayan Guha, the minister of North Bengal Development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

