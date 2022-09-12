Sweden's right-wing to win majority of parliamentary seats -preliminary election result

Sweden's right-wing opposition parties were on track to win a narrow majority of 175 seats in the 349-seat parliament on Sunday, beating the ruling centre-left, the country's election authority said as 78% of districts had reported results. If confirmed, Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson is expected to become prime minister while the anti-immigration, far-right Sweden Democrats would be the biggest right-wing group and gain direct influence on policy for the first time.

The race remained tight, with a significant number of votes still to be counted. The right-wing bloc consists of the Moderates, the Liberals, the Christian Democrats and the Sweden Democrats.

