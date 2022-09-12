Biden accepts invitation to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Left Menu

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-09-2022 04:27 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 04:27 IST
US President Joe Biden has accepted the British invitation to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

“This morning, President Biden formally accepted an invitation to attend the State Funeral Service of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on September 19,” the White House said in a statement on Sunday.

“He will be accompanied by the First Lady,” it said. Earlier, the White House had announced that Biden would travel to New York on September 18 and attend the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 19 and 20. The White House has not announced when Biden will now be addressing the UN General Assembly. PTI LKJ SRY

