Left Menu

Swedish Moderates leader says election result won't come until Wednesday

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 12-09-2022 04:33 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 04:33 IST
Swedish Moderates leader says election result won't come until Wednesday
  • Country:
  • Sweden

The result of Sweden's election for parliament is unlikely to be known until Wednesday, Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson said early on Monday.

"We don't yet know how this election will end," Kristersson said in a speech to party members.

The right-wing bloc, of which the Moderates are part, was projected to win 175 of parliament's 349 seats, narrowly ahead of the centre-lefts 174 seats, Sweden's election authority said as 93% of election districts had reported results.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University bar LGBT student club for now; As Biden touts Ohio Intel plant, Rep. Tim Ryan questions his 2024 plans and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva Univer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022