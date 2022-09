Swedish Moderates leader says election result won't come until Wednesday

The result of Sweden's election for parliament is unlikely to be known until Wednesday, Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson said early on Monday.

"We don't yet know how this election will end," Kristersson said in a speech to party members.

The right-wing bloc, of which the Moderates are part, was projected to win 175 of parliament's 349 seats, narrowly ahead of the centre-lefts 174 seats, Sweden's election authority said as 93% of election districts had reported results.

