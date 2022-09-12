Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. Senate hopeful Fetterman seeks to calm health worries at Pennsylvania rally

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman on Sunday sought to allay concerns about his health after suffering a near-fatal stroke earlier this year, at a campaign rally focused on abortion rights in suburban Philadelphia. Speaking at times in a halting and clipped fashion, Fetterman took aim at his Republican opponent in Pennsylvania's Senate race, celebrity physician Mehmet Oz, for questioning his fitness to serve. "Unfortunately," he said, "I have a doctor in my life doing that."

Payments giants to apply new code identifying sales at U.S. gun stores

Visa Inc, the world's largest payments processor, said on Saturday it will implement a new merchant category code for U.S. gun retailers, which will identify transactions at firearms stores. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) approved creation of the merchant code on Friday following pressure from gun-control activists who say it will help track suspicious weapons purchases.

Flash floods hit Chicago metro area, stranding cars

The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a flash flood warning for part of northeastern Illinois including Chicago's northern metro area, after heavy rains flooded viaducts, stranded cars, and sent water surging into basements. Chicagoans shared photos and videos on social media of cars partially submerged beneath underpasses and plumes of water shooting up from sidewalks.

U.S. Justice Dept, Trump team deeply divided over special master appointment

The U.S. Justice Department and Donald Trump's attorneys said on Friday they are deeply divided over whether classified records seized by the FBI from the former president's Florida estate should be reviewed by a special master, and they each put forth a separate list of candidates for the job. In a joint filing on Friday evening, the U.S. Justice Department told U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon that Trump's legal team is insisting that the special master should be allowed to review "all seized materials, including documents with classification markings."

On 9/11 anniversary, Biden recalls American unity, vows vigilance

U.S. President Joe Biden invoked the memory of America's united response to the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks by al Qaeda and vowed to "never give up" in the face of terrorist threats in a solemn commemoration on Sunday at the Pentagon. Biden's remarks about national unity on the 21st anniversary of the attacks stood in contrast to his warnings in recent days about dangerous divisions in American society, including that some Republicans who support former President Donald Trump's agenda pose a threat to democracy.

U.S. Supreme Court to reopen to public after long COVID closure - reports

The U.S. Supreme Court will allow the public to hear arguments in person for the first time in about 2-1/2 years following a closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Justice John Roberts said late on Friday, according to media reports. The court's nine justices - all of whom have been vaccinated against COVID-19 - will begin hearing a new round of cases when the court's next term kicks off on Oct. 3.

As California wildfire rages, volunteers help rescue horses, livestock

When a wildfire began spreading out of control near her small ranch in Hemet, California, last Monday, Debby Taylor had one major concern: how to protect her donkeys. She wrote her phone number on their halters, in case she was forced to set them loose. By Tuesday, however, the animals were on their way to a local thoroughbred horse farm, thanks to a network of local volunteers who sprang into action in recent days to rescue hundreds of horses, goats and other animals from the raging Fairview fire.

Trump legal team wants special master to review all documents seized in Florida search

Attorneys for Donald Trump said in a court filing on Friday that all documents seized in an FBI search of the former president's Florida home should be reviewed by a special master, including those with classified markings, a position opposed by the Justice Department. In the filing, Trump's attorneys and the Justice Department each proposed two different names to serve as an independent arbiter known as a special master.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)