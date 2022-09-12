Left Menu

Gujarat visit: Kejriwal to hold town hall meetings today with auto-rickshaw drivers, businessmen & lawyers
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will interact with auto-rickshaw drivers, businessmen and lawyers in three different town hall meetings in Ahmedabad on Monday, ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls due later this year.

Aam Aadmi Party's national convener Kejriwal reached Ahmedabad on Sunday evening to attend various public programmes and meet local party leaders on Monday and Tuesday as part of the AAP's election campaign in BJP-ruled Gujarat.

As per the schedule shared by the Gujarat AAP unit, Kejriwal will participate in three town hall meets here on Monday where he will interact with auto-rickshaw drivers, businessmen, and lawyers.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal will hold another town hall meet with sanitation workers. He will also hold discussions with local AAP leaders and workers and welcome new members to the party in Ahmedabad. He will also announce an ''important guarantee'' for the people of Gujarat, as per the party.

Kejriwal on Sunday said his next ''guarantee'' to the people of Gujarat will be to provide a ''corruption-free'' government.

During his multiple visits to Gujarat in the recent past, Kejriwal had announced a slew of ''guarantees'', including allowances for women and unemployed youth, free and quality healthcare and education, creation of jobs, and free electricity up to 300 units. PTI KA GK GK

