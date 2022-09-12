Left Menu

CPI(M)'s A N Shamseer becomes new Speaker of Kerala Assembly

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-09-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 13:03 IST
CPI(M)'s A N Shamseer becomes new Speaker of Kerala Assembly
  • Country:
  • India

Thalassery MLA A N Shamseer was elected as the 24th Speaker of Kerala Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Shamseer replaced M B Rajesh, who resigned recently, after the ruling CPI(M) decided to make the latter a minister in the Left government.

Shamseer (45) has been representing Thalassery constituency since 2016.

In the election that took place in the morning, Shamseer got 96 votes while opposition Congress candidate Anwar Sadath received 40 votes in the 140-member Assembly.

After Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar announced the winner, Shamseer was led to the dias by the Chief Minister and the Leader of Opposition.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, CPI leader E Chandrashekharan, Indian Union Muslim League leader P K Kunhalikutty made congratulatory speeches after the election.

Vijayan said the new Speaker, who comes from a family which was affected by the Thalassery riots in the past, understands the values of secularism.

''He entered politics through the student organisation. He was the first union chairman of Kannur University. He was in the leadership of the SFI and the DYFI for a long period. He has a masters degree in anthropology and law. He has shown us that academics and politics can be pursued together,'' Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that there are 31 members in the current Assembly from the age group of 27 and 48.

''This means that this Assembly is generally young and when a person from that age group becomes the Speaker, we expect that energy will reflect in all aspects of the House,'' Vijayan said.

Congratulating Shamseer, Congress leader Satheesan said the Speaker has a responsibility of upholding the legacy of the House which has a distinction of holding the most number of sessions in the country.

Satheesan said the United Democratic Front (UDF) expects the Speaker to uphold and protect the rights of the opposition.

Both the Chief Minister and the Leader of Opposition congratulated Rajesh on becoming a state minister.

They both appreciated Rajesh's efforts in maintaining the business of the House in an efficient manner.

Shamseer was elected as the state secretary of SFI in 2008 and later as its all-India Joint Secretary. He was also the state president of the DYFI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University bar LGBT student club for now; As Biden touts Ohio Intel plant, Rep. Tim Ryan questions his 2024 plans and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva Univer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022