Left Menu

Former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb files nomination for RS poll

Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday filed his nomination as a BJP candidate for the September 22 bypoll to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the northeastern state.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 12-09-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 13:56 IST
Former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb files nomination for RS poll
Former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday filed his nomination as a BJP candidate for the September 22 bypoll to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the northeastern state. Chief Minister Manik Saha, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Verma, Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik and BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee accompanied him when Deb submitted his papers. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party's top leadership have made me BJP in-charge for Haryana and nominated me for the bypoll to Rajya Sabha seat from Tripura. I will try my best to strengthen the party's organisation in both the states," he told reporters after submitting nomination papers.

He urged BJP leaders and workers to put up a united fight for the 2023 assembly elections in the northeastern state.

"In the 2018 polls, the BJP won 36 seats of the 60-member assembly, and we must ensure that the party's strength in the House increases next year," he said.

The BJP leader also lauded the state government led by Manik Saha for its performance to "fulfil the people's aspirations". Deb is contesting for the RS seat vacated by Saha who replaced him as the chief minister. Former Tripura minister and CPI(M) leader Bhanu Lal Saha has already submitted his nomination for the Rajya Sabha election.

Deb's win is all but certain as the BJP has a majority in the assembly.

The saffron party and its ally IPFT have 44 MLAs in the House, while the Left has 15 members and the Congress has one legislator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University bar LGBT student club for now; As Biden touts Ohio Intel plant, Rep. Tim Ryan questions his 2024 plans and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva Univer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022