Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis faces fraud trial

Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis went on trial on Monday in a USD 2 million fraud case involving European Union subsidies.The case involves a farm known as the Storks Nest that received EU subsidies after its ownership was transferred from the Babis-owned Agrofert conglomerate of around 250 companies to Babis family members.

PTI | Prague | Updated: 12-09-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 14:00 IST
Andrej Babis Image Credit: Pixabay
Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis went on trial on Monday in a USD 2 million fraud case involving European Union subsidies.

The case involves a farm known as the Stork's Nest that received EU subsidies after its ownership was transferred from the Babis-owned Agrofert conglomerate of around 250 companies to Babis' family members. Later, Agrofert again took ownership of the farm.

The subsidies were meant for medium- and small-sized businesses and Agrofert wouldn't have been eligible for them.

Agrofert later returned the subsidy.

Lawmakers have had to lift Babis' immunity from prosecution three times in the course of the years in the case that dates to 2007. Prague's public prosecution office completed the review of the case in March and went ahead with Babis' indictment. It was repeatedly recommended by police investigators.

Babis, a populist billionaire, denies any wrongdoing and has repeatedly said the allegations against him were politically motivated.

He was present at Prague's Municipal Court on Monday. His former associate, Jana Nagyova, stood trial with him. The prosecution asked for suspended sentences and fines for them. It's not immediately clear when a verdict might be issued. Babis' ANO political movement lost the parliamentary election in October. A coalition of five parties formed a new government, and ANO ended up in opposition.

He is currently considering running for the largely ceremonial post of the country's president.

