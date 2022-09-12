Left Menu

Jailed Malaysian ex-PM Najib needs "proper" medical care, says daughter

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak's daughter on Monday called for "proper" medical care for her jailed father, three weeks into a 12-year sentence he is serving for corruption. Media reported that Najib was in court on Monday morning for another corruption trial and will be taken to hospital in the afternoon.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 12-09-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 14:26 IST
Jailed Malaysian ex-PM Najib needs "proper" medical care, says daughter
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak's daughter on Monday called for "proper" medical care for her jailed father, three weeks into a 12-year sentence he is serving for corruption. Malaysia's top court on Aug. 23 rejected an appeal by Najib, 69, to set aside his conviction on graft and money laundering charges in a case linked to a multibillion-dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Najib, who has also been fined nearly $50 million, has consistently denied wrongdoing and has applied for a royal pardon. He remains on trial in four other cases, all of which carry jail terms and heavy financial penalties. On Sept. 4, Najib was admitted to a hospital in Kuala Lumpur for what an aide described as routine medical checks, but was able to attend a court hearing the next day.

His daughter, Nooryana Najwa, alleged in a social media post on Monday that doctors who saw Najib again on Sept. 10 prescribed a change in medication and discharged him back to the Kajang prison complex where he is serving his sentence. Najib's request to remain under observation at the hospital was denied, she said. She did not specify whether his request was rejected by the Prison Department or the hospital.

"On humanitarian grounds, our family pleads with the prison authority, the hospital and (the) government to do the right thing and allow for dad to receive proper medical care and observation," Nooryana said. She added the ex-premier's blood pressure is "dangerously high" and that he has developed new stomach ulcers, a medical issue that she said has been recurring for more than 15 years.

The hospital and the Prison Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Media reported that Najib was in court on Monday morning for another corruption trial and will be taken to hospital in the afternoon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University bar LGBT student club for now; As Biden touts Ohio Intel plant, Rep. Tim Ryan questions his 2024 plans and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva Univer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022