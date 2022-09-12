Home Minister Amit Shah's muffler costs Rs 80,000: Gehlot over BJP's T-shirt barb at Rahul Gandhi
Hitting back at BJP over its T-shirt barb at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday claimed that Home Minister Amit Shahs muffler costs Rs 80,000 while saffron party leaders wear sunglasses worth Rs 2.5 lakh.The chief minister said the opposition is worried because the Bharat Jodo yatra is getting an extraordinary response from people.What problems do they have with the Bharat Jodo Yatra
Hitting back at BJP over its T-shirt barb at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday claimed that Home Minister Amit Shah's muffler costs Rs 80,000 while saffron party leaders wear sunglasses worth Rs 2.5 lakh.
The chief minister said the opposition is worried because the 'Bharat Jodo yatra' is getting an ''extraordinary response'' from people.
''What problems do they have with the Bharat Jodo Yatra? They are talking about Rahul Gandhi's T-shirt while they themselves wear sunglasses of Rs 2.5 lakh and the muffler of Rs 80,000. The price of the muffler which the home minister wears is Rs 80,000,'' Gehlot told reporters in Churu.
''They (BJP) are doing politics on T-shirts,'' he added.
Gehlot said the public response to the yatra was extraordinary and the BJP leaders were perturbed.
''Prime minister, home minister and other leaders are leaving their work and attacking Rahul Gandhi,'' he said.
The BJP on Friday took a dig at Rahul Gandhi by suggesting that he was wearing a T-shirt costing over Rs 41,000 during the Bharat Jodo Yatra which started from Kanyakumari last week.
