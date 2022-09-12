Left Menu

U'khand: Ex-child rights body chief opposes USPSC conducting subordinate services exams

The exams untill now were held by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission UKSSSC.Khanduri, who has written a letter to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami opposing the state cabinets decision, said if there is corruption in an institution, the state government should cleanse it and ensure that it functions properly.The state public service commission has the mandate of conducting examinations for important administrative posts of gazetted rank only.

U'khand: Ex-child rights body chief opposes USPSC conducting subordinate services exams
Former chairman of the state Child Rights Protection Commission Yogendra Khanduri on Monday strongly opposed the government's decision to hand over the responsibility of conducting recruitment examinations to the Uttarakhand State Public Service Commission (USPSC) and said it will further complicate things rather than solving them. The exams untill now were held by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC).

Khanduri, who has written a letter to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami opposing the state cabinet's decision, said if there is corruption in an institution, the state government should cleanse it and ensure that it functions properly.

''The state public service commission has the mandate of conducting examinations for important administrative posts of gazetted rank only. Assigning it the responsibility of holding recruitment examinations for subordinate posts will only add to its burden,” he told PTI.

The USPSC was assigned the task of conducting recruitment examinations for 23 subordinate grades recently as the role of the UKSSSC is currently under the lens of probe agencies in connection with the paper leak of a recruitment examination held by the commission in December 2021.

