CPI-M slams 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' for spending '18 days in Kerala, 2 in UP'; Cong hits back

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday criticised the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', saying spending 18 days in Left-ruled Kerala and just two in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh is a ''strange way to fight BJP-RSS''.

The remark prompted a strong response from the Congress which derided the Left as the ''A team'' of the BJP in the southern state. The CPI(M) tweeted a caricature of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with text wondering if it was a ''Bharat Jodo'' or ''Seat Jodo'' campaign. ''18 days in Kerala...2 days in UP. Strange way to fight BJP-RSS,'' read the text. The photo also carried maps of Kerala and Uttar Pradesh illustrating the difference in their size. Responding to the tweet, Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, said, ''Do your homework better on how and why yatra was planned the way it is. And silly criticism from a party that is the A team of BJP in the land of MunduModi.'' PTI ASG TIR

