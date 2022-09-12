CPI-M slams 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' for spending '18 days in Kerala, 2 in UP'; Cong hits back
The Communist Party of India Marxist on Monday criticised the Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying spending 18 days in Left-ruled Kerala and just two in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh is a strange way to fight BJP-RSS.The remark prompted a strong response from the Congress which derided the Left as the A team of the BJP in the southern state.
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday criticised the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', saying spending 18 days in Left-ruled Kerala and just two in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh is a ''strange way to fight BJP-RSS''.
The remark prompted a strong response from the Congress which derided the Left as the ''A team'' of the BJP in the southern state. The CPI(M) tweeted a caricature of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with text wondering if it was a ''Bharat Jodo'' or ''Seat Jodo'' campaign. ''18 days in Kerala...2 days in UP. Strange way to fight BJP-RSS,'' read the text. The photo also carried maps of Kerala and Uttar Pradesh illustrating the difference in their size. Responding to the tweet, Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, said, ''Do your homework better on how and why yatra was planned the way it is. And silly criticism from a party that is the A team of BJP in the land of MunduModi.'' PTI ASG TIR
