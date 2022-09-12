Searches carried out by Gujarat police at party office in Ahmedabad, have proof of illegal raid: AAP

The AAP Monday said it has proof of the ''illegal'' raid by police at its office in Ahmedabad and would show it if Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is ready to answer all questions about the searches.

The party claimed the Gujarat police forcibly entered its Ahmedabad office on Sunday and carried out searches for two hours without any court order and while leaving threatened that they will come again.

The BJP, which is in power in Gujarat, is ''rattled'' by the ''growing popularity'' of Arvind Kejriwal and his model of governance, the Aam Aadmi Party claimed.

The AAP's assertions came after the Gujarat Police denied that any raid was conducted at the Arvind Kejriwal-led party's office in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

''Police conducted an illegal raid yesterday at the party's office in Ahmedabad. They forcibly entered the office and carried out searches for two hours without any warrant or court order,'' AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told a press conference at the party headquarters here.

The police team searched all computers, went through all the documents kept at the party office and interrogated people there, he claimed.

But the Ahmedabad police is now denying it as its raiding team did not find anything against the AAP during the ''illegal'' searches conducted at the party's office, Bharadwaj said.

He claimed the police raided the AAP office in Ahmedabad hoping to find ''money and illegal documents, including those of some benami property'', but had to leave with much disappointment as they did not get anything from there. ''We have evidence to prove the illegal raid and searches carried out by the police at our party office in Ahmedabad. Our people know the police officers who went there. We are ready to present the evidence if the Gujarat chief minister agrees to hold a press conference and answer all the questions pertaining to the raid,'' he said.

When asked why the party does not just make the proof of the alleged police raid public now instead of waiting for the Gujarat chief minister to clarify, Bharadwaj said, ''Nothing will happen if we show the evidence now. We want to expose the BJP. If they come forward to answer questions, we are ready to give all the evidence.'' At a separate press conference, AAP leader Atishi claimed the Gujarat police team, which conducted an ''illegal'' raid at the party's office, had come searching for money but left threatening the party workers as they did not find any cash there.

''They (police team) were repeatedly asking party workers where the money had been kept. As they did not find any cash there, they left threatening that they will come again with more police personnel and that they will not let them (party workers) work there,'' she claimed.

Atishi dared Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to clarify whether or not a raid was conducted at the AAP office in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening.

''Don't hide behind the Twitter handle of the Ahmedabad police. I dare you to come out and clarify if the raid was conducted at the AAP office last evening or not,'' she said.

''Then we will also give all the details about the raid, including the number of the police officers who came there, their names and rank,'' she added.

Atishi said the Gujarat police raided the AAP office as the BJP is ''rattled by the growing popularity of Arvind Kejriwal and his model of governance'' ahead of the assembly polls to be held this year.

''The BJP knows it very well that the AAP has become its sole challenger in Gujarat. The AAP has left Congress behind and come to a position where it can challenge the BJP directly. That's why raids were conducted at the party's Ahmedabad office,'' she claimed.

AAP spokesperson Bharadwaj described the Gujarat Police's alleged raid at the AAP office as the BJP's ''gunda raj'' in the state and claimed there is so much ''anger'' among the people of the state and they want to end the saffron party's 27-year long reign.

''The AAP has left Congress behind and become the number two party in the state. The AAP is going to become the number one party very soon. After elections, the AAP will form its government in Gujarat and free the state from corruption, 'gunda raj' and the atmosphere of fear,'' he said.