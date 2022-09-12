Left Menu

PM Modi works day and night to ensure welfare of people: Rijiju

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 15:50 IST
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi commands the faith of millions in the country because he always strives to fulfill what he says, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said on Monday.

Participating in a discussion on 'Modi@20: Dreams meet Delivery' organized at Deshbandhu College of Delhi University, Rijiju said Modi works day and night to ensure the welfare of the people.

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and Delhi BJP vice president Virendra Sachdeva also participated in the discussion.

