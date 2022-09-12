PM Modi works day and night to ensure welfare of people: Rijiju
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 15:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi commands the faith of millions in the country because he always strives to fulfill what he says, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said on Monday.
Participating in a discussion on 'Modi@20: Dreams meet Delivery' organized at Deshbandhu College of Delhi University, Rijiju said Modi works day and night to ensure the welfare of the people.
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and Delhi BJP vice president Virendra Sachdeva also participated in the discussion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
23-year-old woman found dead with throat slit in Delhi, one held
Nigerian national, wife held in Delhi for duping Odisha man
CWC resolved to make 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally in Delhi on Sep 4, Bharat Jodo Yatra launch on Sep 7, resounding success: K C Venugopal.
DMRC builds Sainik Aram Grah at Delhi Cantonment
Man injured after car rams into DTC bus after hitting divider in Delhi