Not unhappy with NCP, says Ajit Pawar after 'no show' towards end of party's national convention

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-09-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 17:25 IST
Ajit Pawar (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Monday said neither he was unhappy with his party nor it has neglected him.

He also said the media blew out of proportion his walking off the stage during the NCP's national convention held in Delhi on Sunday, adding that it was for a washroom break.

''My party has never neglected me. I am not angry or disappointed with the party leadership. It has given me key posts. I was made deputy chief minister, leader of the opposition (in the Assembly),'' the Baramati MLA told reporters here.

Ajit Pawar, the nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, had left the stage on Sunday when attendees were demanding that he speak. It was speculated that he was having a cold war with NCP's Maharashtra unit chief Jayant Patil.

Refuting such talk, the former deputy CM said, ''I was sitting on the stage since morning. It is natural for a human being to feel the need to go to the washroom. But the media blew it out of proportion." Among those who addressed the eighth national convention of the party held in Delhi on Sunday were senior leaders P C Chacko, Chhagan Bhujbal, Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, Amol Kolhe and Fouzia Khan.

The loudest cheers came for Ajit Pawar when Sule praised his handling of the finance ministry in Maharashtra during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Ajit Pawar was missing when his name was called out as the penultimate speaker before the NCP supremo made his concluding remarks. Ajit Pawar had briefly joined Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis when the latter took oath as the Maharashtra chief minister for a second time after the 2019 poll results at Raj Bhavan. Pawar was sworn in as the deputy CM by the governor in the early morning event. However, the Fadnavis-Pawar government collapsed after 80 hours when Pawar resigned.

