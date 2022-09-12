Left Menu

MP: Five-day Assembly session to begin from Tuesday; Cong accuses Chouhan govt of evading discussion

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 12-09-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 18:19 IST
MP: Five-day Assembly session to begin from Tuesday; Cong accuses Chouhan govt of evading discussion
  • Country:
  • India

The monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will begin from Tuesday, after being rescheduled from the earlier start date of July 25, an official said.

The session will have five sittings from September 13 to September 17, he added.

Congress MLA and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma accused the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of evading discussion on vital issues like unemployment and inflation by keeping a short session.

''Every legislator wants to raise issues of his constituency but will not get adequate time. Parliament sessions are held over a month but the MP Assembly monsoon session will be for just five days,'' he claimed.

Verma said there was suspicion the Assembly session may be adjourned sine die in just two days.

Hitting back, Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Rameshwar Sharma told PTI the duration of the session is taken in an all-party meeting, adding that inflation and unemployment were the result of wrong policies of previous Congress governments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University bar LGBT student club for now; As Biden touts Ohio Intel plant, Rep. Tim Ryan questions his 2024 plans and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva Univer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022