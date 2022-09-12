World News Roundup: Czech billionaire ex-PM stands trial accused of EU subsidy fraud; Joy in northeast Ukraine as residents return following Russian rout and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Czech billionaire ex-PM stands trial accused of EU subsidy fraud

Former Czech prime minister Andrej Babis stood trial on Monday over fraud accusations connected to a 2 million euro ($2 million) European Union subsidy that have marred his political career for the past five years. Prosecutors allege that Babis, owner of a chemicals, farming, food and media empire, now held in a trust, illegally tapped the subsidy to build a conference centre near Prague before he formed his anti-establishment ANO party in 2011.

Joy in northeast Ukraine as residents return following Russian rout

Ukrainian forces swept deeper into territory seized from fleeing Russian troops on Monday, as joyful residents returned to former frontline villages and Moscow grappled with the consequences of the collapse of its occupation force in northeastern Ukraine. Ukraine's general staff said early on Monday that its soldiers had recaptured more than 20 towns and villages in just the past day, after Russia acknowledged it was abandoning Izium, its main stronghold in northeastern Ukraine.

Pakistan races to keep floodwaters out of power station that supplies millions

Authorities in Pakistan are scrambling to protect a vital power station supplying electricity to millions of people against a growing threat of flooding, officials said on Monday.

Floods from record monsoon rains and glacial melt in the mountainous north have affected 33 million people and killed almost 1,400, washing away homes, roads, railways, livestock and crops, in damage estimated at $30 billion.

Russian state media grapples with Kharkiv defeats

Commentators on Russian state television have been forced to go off script by Ukrainian forces' swift advance in the country's Kharkiv region and Moscow's rapid retreat. Since the beginning of what Russia calls its "special military operation", belligerent guests on state television talk shows typically have tried to outdo each other in backing President Vladimir Putin and denouncing Ukraine and its allies.

Iran to release crew of two seized Greek tankers -Greek seafarers union

Iran has agreed to release the crews of two Greek tankers it seized in May in the Gulf, in response to the confiscation of oil by the United States from an Iranian-flagged tanker in Greece, the Greek union of commercial ships' seafarers said. The case has strained relations between Athens and Tehran as tensions grow between Iran and the United States.

Pakistan court extends Imran Khan's bail on terrorism charges

A Pakistani court on Monday extended former Prime Minister Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail for eight more days on terrorism charges relating to a speech in which he allegedly threatened police and judicial officers, his lawyer said. Khan, who appeared in court in person, was booked in the case by police in August. This is the fourth time he has secured pre-arrest bail in the matter.

U.N. presses Sri Lanka to advance human rights amid economic crisis

Sri Lanka should improve human rights and strengthen institutions to tackle the humanitarian challenges that have sprung from its worst financial crisis in seven decades, a top U.N. Human Rights official said on Monday. U.N. member states and international financial institutions should support Sri Lanka as it tries to assist millions struggling with food, fuel, power and medicine shortages, said Nada Al-Nashif, U.N. Acting High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Wary of Russia, Germany in talks to buy Arrow 3 missile defence from Israel

Germany is in talks to buy the Arrow 3 missile defence system from Israel as part of Berlin's efforts to strengthen its armed forces after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on a visit to the German capital on Monday. Germany has ramped up its military spending after Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February, while shipping aid and heavy weapons to Kyiv as part of an international response.

King Charles addresses parliament, and heads to Scotland for the queen's vigil

King Charles called Britain's parliament the "living and breathing instrument of our democracy" and pledged to follow his late mother Queen Elizabeth's example in maintaining its independence in an address to both chambers on Monday. Charles arrived at Westminster Hall in London to a fanfare of trumpets with his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, for the address - part of a series of pageantry-filled ceremonies following the queen's death on Thursday at her holiday home in Balmoral, Scotland, after 70 years on the throne.

Swedish voters hand anti-immigration Sweden Democrats an influential role

Sweden's right bloc appeared in pole position on Monday to form a government for the first time in nearly a decade, helped by a wave of voter anger over gang violence which could give an anti-immigration populist party a share in power for the first time. Sunday's national election remained too close to call on Monday with about 5% of election districts yet to be counted, but early results gave right-wing parties 175 of the 349 seats in the Riksdag, one more than the left bloc.

