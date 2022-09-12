FACTBOX-World leaders to come to London for Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Queen Elizabeth's funeral will take place in London on Monday, Sept. 19, and a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignatories will attend. The following have said they will come to London.

- Joe Biden and Jill Biden, President and first lady of the United States - Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria

- Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand - Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister

- Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania - Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lankan President

- Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany - Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korean President

- Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil - King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium

- Andrzej Duda, President of Poland - Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy

